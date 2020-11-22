7 Christmas plants to bring life to your home this festive season
- Lauren Geall
Bring the outside in this December with this selection of eye-catching Christmas plants, perfect for adding that finishing touch to your festive display.
As November comes to an end and we begin to think about the last month of 2020, there’s one day, in particular, playing on everyone’s minds: Christmas.
Although there’s still a lot of uncertainty when it comes to how, where and with who we’ll be able to celebrate this year, we’re still determined to make the most of Christmas 2020 by indulging in all the fun things the festive season has to offer, from lots of wintry treats to the best Christmas music.
And of course, that’s not forgetting one of our favourite parts of the Christmas season: decorations.
From adorable cottagecore ornaments to sustainable Christmas trees, in 2020, we’re going all out on our festive décor. Not only is decorating a great way to pass the time in lockdown, but it’s a nice way to make the most of having to stay inside more than we usually would at this time of year.
However, don’t be mistaken into thinking that festive decorating is all about sparkly decorations and twinkling lights – alongside the traditional douglas fir tree, there are plenty of ways that plants can be used to decorate your home this Christmas.
On top of the fact that plants can bring a bit of extra colour to your home during the darker winter months (especially those which flower this time of year), they’re also a great way to cut down on Christmas waste, because you can keep them up all year round or plant them in the garden until this time next year.
So, without further ado, here’s our pick of the best Christmas plants to brighten up your home this December.
Baby Blue Christmas Tree
We couldn’t talk about plants at Christmas without including the humble Christmas tree, could we?
Perfect if you haven’t got much space to play with, the stunning blue-toned needles of the baby blue tree make it an eye-catching addition to any home.
And unlike a bigger Christmas tree (this one is between 70-90cm tall), you’ll be able to keep this one around because it’s planted in a pot with soil – for best results, simply remove the tree from its pot at the end of December and plant it in the garden, where it will continue to grow until next year. What better way to cut down on your waste this Christmas?
Poinsettia
Known for their brilliant red foliage, the poinsettia is a traditional Christmas plant which is sure to add a splash of colour to any festive display.
Even better, this poinsettia from Bloom & Wild is compact enough to fit through your letterbox and comes planted in a shining gold trough – Christmas decorating has never been so easy!
Stone Pine
With its delicate needles and compact shape, this pint-sized Christmas tree is perfect for areas where a full-sized tree just won’t fit – making it the ideal solution for a bedroom or kitchen counter.
And because it’s potted, you’ll be able to keep this tree around for the long run – if you have a balcony, you can even stick it outside for 2021 (it will live happily outside all year round) and then bring it back inside next Christmas.
Christmas Succulent Family
These gold-tipped succulents from The Little Botanical make decorating with plants delightfully simple. Whether you decide to spread the plants around your home or display them all together, their gold tips will bring that extra touch of festivity to any room.
Even better, because the plants are painted with non-harmful water-based paint, the gold tips will grow out over time, leaving you with a collection of beautiful succulents for 2021.
Shop Christmas Succulent Family at The Little Botanical, £47
Christmas Cactus
The Christmas cactus earned its name because it’s brilliant pink flowers bloom during the festive season, making it the perfect plant for cheering up a gloomy winter’s day.
And even when the festive season is over and the Christmas cactus loses its buds, it’s fleshy, trailing leaves would look great hanging off of the edge of a bookshelf or sat on a windowsill.
It’s happiest in a shady, humid spot, making it the perfect Christmas decoration for the oft-forgotten bathroom.
Norfolk Pine
Although it may look like a Christmas tree, the Norfolk pine is actually a tropical houseplant, making it the perfect mix of seasonal decoration and year-long leafy friend.
Originally from Norfolk Island, a small island in the Pacific between Australia and New Zealand, the Norfolk pine likes moderate temperatures and lots of humidity, so it’ll enjoy lots of regular misting.
African Milk Tree
For a Christmas tree with a difference, why not try this African milk tree from Bloombox Club?
Not only will it look beautiful all year round (it’s tipped to be one of 2021’s most popular houseplants), but its strong, fleshy stem and red leaves make it super easy to hang decorations off of. Plus, Bloombox Club is currently giving away free fairy lights with every purchase from its Christmas collection, so you won’t have to wait to decorate.
Main Image: Patch Plants
Other Images: Courtesy of Suppliers