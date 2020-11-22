As November comes to an end and we begin to think about the last month of 2020, there’s one day, in particular, playing on everyone’s minds: Christmas.

Although there’s still a lot of uncertainty when it comes to how, where and with who we’ll be able to celebrate this year, we’re still determined to make the most of Christmas 2020 by indulging in all the fun things the festive season has to offer, from lots of wintry treats to the best Christmas music.