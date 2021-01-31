11 colourful indoor plants to brighten up your home
- Lauren Geall
- Published
In need of a pick-me-up? Adding one of these vibrant, colourful plants to your home is the perfect way to brighten up the dull days of winter.
If you had to imagine a houseplant, chances are it would be something and green.
From the sprawling leaves of the beloved swiss cheese plant to the fleshy stems of our favourite cacti, there’s a reason why the word plant is synonymous with greenery.
However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t a variety of colourful houseplants available, too.
Although we’re less likely to think of them when we talk about houseplants, there are plenty of indoor plants with brightly-coloured foliage in shades of pink, yellow and purple – perfect for when you want to add some colour to your home.
So without further ado, here’s our pick of the best colourful plants to brighten up your home this winter.
Croton Petra
For a splash of colour that’s not too in-your-face, the tropical croton petra is a great option.
It’s also super easy to look after (it’ll only need watering once its top soil is dry to the touch), so it’s suitable for beginners, too. Leave it in a sunny spot and enjoy its flame-coloured leaves all year round.
Polka Dot Begonia
What’s not to love about the polka dot begonia? On top of its eye-catching white spots and arrow-shaped leaves, the underside of its leaves is a beautiful dark red.
It’ll even flower if you look after it correctly – lots of bright but indirect light and regular watering (when the top inch of soil becomes dry) should do the trick.
Syngonium Red Heart
The syngonium red heart’s delicate pink leaves may not make it as bright and vibrant as some of the other plants on this list, but it’s just as beautiful.
Known for their shade tolerance, they’ll brighten up most dingy corners – just stick to regular waterings throughout the growing season and ease off a bit come autumn and winter.
Oxalis Triangularis
With its uniquely-shaped leaves, dark purple foliage, white-toned stems and pink, trumpet shaped flowers which bloom come Spring, it’s not hard to see why the oxalis triangularis is a firm favourite among plant lovers.
To keep it healthy, place it in a spot with lots of light and water when the top inch of soil dries out.
Devil's Tongue Barrel
If you’re looking for a plant to add some colour to your desk, look no further than the devil’s tongue barrel: its smaller size makes it perfect for fitting into compact spaces.
Its name comes its bright red spines which darken in the sunshine, so you’ll want to give it lots of light. Because it’s a cactus it’ll also need very little water – let the soil dry out before you give it a drink.
Pin Stripe Calathea
The pastel pink stripes and dark purple underside of its leaves make the pin stripe calathea an eye-catching addition to any room.
Native to the Brazilian rainforest, it’s used to dappled light and lots of humidity, so it’ll enjoy a spot away from direct light and will thrive in the bathroom. Make sure not to let it dry out completely, either – when the top two inches of soil are dry, it’s time for a drink.
Tradescantia Nanouk
It’s not hard to see why the tradescantia nanouk is such a sought-after variety – on top of its gorgeous, purple-tinged leaves, it’s a fast grower and will begin to trail once it gets longer.
Try to avoid placing it in direct sunlight if you want to keep its vibrant colour – harsh sun will fade the leaves and prevent flowering. Allowing it to dry out between waterings will keep it nice and healthy too.
Prayer Plant
The prayer plant’s unique foliage is just one of the reasons why it’s become such a popular houseplant over the last couple of years – for example, it earned its name because of the way its leaves close together at night.
It’s not hard to look after, either (in fact it’s the perfect beginners plant) – put it in bright, indirect light and water it regularly, and it’ll reward you with more of its eye-catching leaves.
Nerve Plant
Small but mighty, the nerve plant’s distinctive vein patterns make it an eye-catching addition to any room: it’s a shade-tolerant plant, so its great for brightening up a gloomy corner.
The nerve plant also comes in a variety of colours (as this set from Conservatory Archives shows), so you’re spoilt for choice – just water when the top layer of soil has dried out.
Shop Set Of Three Nerve Plants at Conservatory Archives, £12
Chinese Evergreen
The contrast between the bright green edges and pink details of the Chinese evergreen’s sprawling leaves is enough to catch anyone’s attention.
Keep it happy by putting it in a spot with bright, indirect light and keeping its soil nice and moist.
Purple Passion
The vibrant hairs of the purple passion plant are so bright it’s hard to believe it’s not manmade – trust us, we’ve checked.
To keep this plant looking its best you’ll need to give it bright, indirect light, keep its soil moist (with sufficient drainage) and provide moderate to high humidity.
Images: Getty/Courtesy of Brands