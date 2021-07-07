Looking after plants isn’t always as straightforward as it may seem.

Take the problem of wilting or drooping foliage. When a plant’s leaves start to shrivel up, you might think the best course of action would be to give it a drink. But that’s not always the case.

While underwatering is one of the reasons why a plant’s leaves might droop, there are actually several other reasons why this might be the case – some of which will actually be made worse by giving your plant more water.