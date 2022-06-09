But according to a new study, bringing a few plants into your home may not always provide the wellbeing benefits you might expect from our leafy friends.

The research, conducted by the University Of Reading and the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), found that the health of the plants in our homes can determine the benefits we get from them. In fact, the study found that while lush, leafy plants with dense canopies may offer the mental health benefits typically associated with indoor plants, being around plants that are shrivelled and dying can actually be worse for your wellbeing than having no plants in your home at all. As such, the researchers concluded that dead and dying plants should be removed from homes and offices to avoid this negative impact.

The study found that lush, green plants are the best at boosting wellbeing.

“Our research has shown that when choosing houseplants appearance is important,” said Jenny Berger, a built environment PhD researcher at the University of Reading and lead author of the study. “Plants which people find attractive and interesting are likely to give us the biggest wellbeing boost, and green, lush plants will bring a healthy feeling to the indoor environment.” Of course, the key to being surrounded by healthy plants is to make sure you’re taking good care of them – and identifying any problems they might be facing before it’s too late. Indeed, many shrivelled or wilted plants can still be nursed back to health – you just need to know what you’re doing.

