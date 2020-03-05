The term ‘garden room’ has increased in popularity by 104% over the last year, and it looks to be on the rise for 2020, too. Pinterest describes the trend as “nurturing yourself with nature in your very own secret garden”. It’s like creating a mini sanctuary in your house that maximises on all the benefits of being around nature .

We don’t have to tell you that house plants are a staple in any stylish interiors set up. But according to Pinterest’s 2020 cultural shift report, which looks at the rising topics searched on the platform by millions of people around the world, cultivating green spaces inside our homes is becoming a self-care must.

The phenomenon is something writer Kat Poole, is only too aware of. Poole finds the act of nurturing her house plants therapeutic, saying: “When I’m feeling stressed or anxious, the one sure way to unwind my brain is to shift all of my focus onto the green things growing around me.

“It involves both hands and no distractions; I can’t do it with my phone in one hand or one eye on the TV.”

If you needed any more convincing, garden rooms also look very cool. Think lots of shelving with teeny succulents positioned next to money plants, walls painted in calming tones, textures rugs underfoot and light-bouncing mirrors.

We’ve picked out some of the best homeware pieces out there to help you make your own.