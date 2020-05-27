We’ve long waxed lyrical about the benefits of becoming green fingered. From tending to house plants to digging up the garden, immersing ourselves in nature (even if it’s from inside your one bedroom flat with a lone cheese plant) has been proven to have positive effects on our mood and mind.

Now that summer’s here it seems more and more of us are keen to get our hands dirty, prompting an astronomical 480% increase in searches for gardening kits on Etsy in the last three months.

Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson says that the online marketplace has noticed that “as we continue to spend more time at home and temperatures begin to climb, outdoor activities like gardening are rising in popularity.”