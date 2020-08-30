Hanging plant pots: 7 indoor hanging baskets and planters to give your plants a stylish edge

Take your houseplants to the next level with these on-trend hanging plant pots and baskets, perfect for achieving that indoor jungle feel.

Of all the possible ways of displaying plants in your home, we’re a stickler for a good hanging basket or pot.

On top of the fact that hanging your plants is a great way to preserve precious floor space, it also transforms your trailing houseplant from decorative feature to statement piece.

And they’re easy to install, too: if you’ve got an empty picture rail, curtain pole or bookshelf, all you need is an S hook to get started (alternatively, you can install your own hook or pole to suspend your plants). 

Thanks to the world’s ongoing houseplant obsession, there are loads of options to choose from when it comes to picking a hanging pot, so you’re sure to find one that suits your individual taste and style.

Ready to give the hanging plant trend a go? Keep reading to discover our edit of the best hanging plant pots to give any room that indoor jungle feel.

  • Atlas Hanging Planter

    Atlas Hanging Planter from Mind The Cork, £45.
    Best hanging plant pots: Atlas Hanging Planter from Mind The Cork, £45.

    Keep things eco-friendly with this beautiful hanging planter from Mind The Cork. Not only does it look great, but it’s great for the environment, too – cork’s harvest doesn’t require the trees to be cut down, and as a material it’s biodegradable, renewable and recyclable.

    On top of that, you can also customise your planter to have a cord colour that matches your individual style.

    Shop Atlas Hanging Planter at Mind The Cork, £45

    BUY NOW

  • Mini White Hanger

    Mini White Planter from Room 356, £25.
    Best hanging plant pots: Mini White Planter from Room 356, £25.

    If you’re a fan of Scandinavian decor, this mini white plant hanger by Norwegian ceramicist Tone Von Krogh is a great option.

    Perfect for small leafy plants, cacti and succulents, this pot will look great on its own or part of a display of hanging pots.

    Shop Mini White Hanger at Room 356, £25

    BUY NOW

  • Round Splatter Hanging Planter

    Rounded Splatter Hanging Planter from Hello Marilu, £22.
    Best hanging plant pots: Rounded Splatter Hanging Planter from Hello Marilu, £22.

    Not only are these rounded planters incredibly fun to look at, they’re also completely customisable, meaning you can create a planter that’s entirely unique to your home.

    To get started, you go through and pick your pot colour, splatter colour and leather cord colour – and if that’s not enough, you can even buy a succulent to come with the pot, too.

    Shop Round Splatter Hanging Planter at Hello Marilu, £22

    BUY NOW

  • Pastel Yellow Hanger

    Pastel Yellow Hanger from Sarora Knots, £15.
    Best hanging plant pots: Pastel Yellow Hanger from Sarora Knots, £15.

    Transform one of your existing pots into a hanging one with this pastel yellow plant hanger from Sarora Knots.

    Inspired by the 70s macramé trend, this handmade hanger is a great way to add a retro feel to your plants and add a splash of colour to any room.

    Shop Pastel Yellow Plant Hanger at Sarora Knots, £15 (pot not included)

    BUY NOW

  • Clear Viri Hanging Planter

    Clear Viri Hanging Planter from Nkuku Home and Lifestyle, £18.95.
    Best hanging plant pots: Clear Viri Hanging Planter from Nkuku Home and Lifestyle, £18.95.

    Go back to basics with these elegant see-through hanging planters from Nkuku Home and Lifestyle. Made out of recycled glass, these planters are the perfect option for anyone looking to hang a non-trailing plant such as a succulent or cacti.

    Pick up two or three in different sizes (they come in small, medium and large) to create the perfect hanging arrangement.

    Shop Clear Viri Hanging Planter at Nkuku Home and Lifestyle, £18.95

    BUY NOW

  • Pippistrelle Hanging Planter

    Pippistrelle Hanging Planter from Conservatory Archives, £38.
    Best hanging plant pots: Pippistrelle Hanging Planter from Conservatory Archives, £38.

    The shallow, wide shape of this hanging planter makes it perfect for displaying big, trailing plants with lots of vines and leaves.

    And thanks to its natural, woven feel and muted colour, this hanging planter will make a great addition to any space.

    Shop Pippistrelle Hanging Planter at Conservatory Archives, £38

    BUY NOW

  • Three Tier Gold Metal Hanging Planter

    Three Tier Gold Metal Hanging Planter from Oliver Bonas, £49.
    Best hanging plant pots: Three Tier Gold Metal Hanging Planter from Oliver Bonas, £49.

    What’s better than one plant? Three, of course! And thanks to this tiered metal planter from Oliver Bonas, you’ll be able to fit all of your plant babies into one statement arrangement.

    Perfect for featuring a variety of different-sized plants or even creating a compact herb garden, the hammered metal effect of this tiered planter is guaranteed to make your plants stand out.

    Shop Three Tier Gold Metal Hanging Planter at Oliver Bonas, £49

    BUY NOW

