Of all the possible ways of displaying plants in your home, we’re a stickler for a good hanging basket or pot.

On top of the fact that hanging your plants is a great way to preserve precious floor space, it also transforms your trailing houseplant from decorative feature to statement piece.

And they’re easy to install, too: if you’ve got an empty picture rail, curtain pole or bookshelf, all you need is an S hook to get started (alternatively, you can install your own hook or pole to suspend your plants).