Take your houseplants to the next level with these on-trend hanging plant pots and baskets, perfect for achieving that indoor jungle feel.
Of all the possible ways of displaying plants in your home, we’re a stickler for a good hanging basket or pot.
On top of the fact that hanging your plants is a great way to preserve precious floor space, it also transforms your trailing houseplant from decorative feature to statement piece.
And they’re easy to install, too: if you’ve got an empty picture rail, curtain pole or bookshelf, all you need is an S hook to get started (alternatively, you can install your own hook or pole to suspend your plants).
Thanks to the world’s ongoing houseplant obsession, there are loads of options to choose from when it comes to picking a hanging pot, so you’re sure to find one that suits your individual taste and style.
Ready to give the hanging plant trend a go? Keep reading to discover our edit of the best hanging plant pots to give any room that indoor jungle feel.
Atlas Hanging Planter
Keep things eco-friendly with this beautiful hanging planter from Mind The Cork. Not only does it look great, but it’s great for the environment, too – cork’s harvest doesn’t require the trees to be cut down, and as a material it’s biodegradable, renewable and recyclable.
On top of that, you can also customise your planter to have a cord colour that matches your individual style.
Mini White Hanger
If you’re a fan of Scandinavian decor, this mini white plant hanger by Norwegian ceramicist Tone Von Krogh is a great option.
Perfect for small leafy plants, cacti and succulents, this pot will look great on its own or part of a display of hanging pots.
Round Splatter Hanging Planter
Not only are these rounded planters incredibly fun to look at, they’re also completely customisable, meaning you can create a planter that’s entirely unique to your home.
To get started, you go through and pick your pot colour, splatter colour and leather cord colour – and if that’s not enough, you can even buy a succulent to come with the pot, too.
Pastel Yellow Hanger
Transform one of your existing pots into a hanging one with this pastel yellow plant hanger from Sarora Knots.
Inspired by the 70s macramé trend, this handmade hanger is a great way to add a retro feel to your plants and add a splash of colour to any room.
Shop Pastel Yellow Plant Hanger at Sarora Knots, £15 (pot not included)
Clear Viri Hanging Planter
Go back to basics with these elegant see-through hanging planters from Nkuku Home and Lifestyle. Made out of recycled glass, these planters are the perfect option for anyone looking to hang a non-trailing plant such as a succulent or cacti.
Pick up two or three in different sizes (they come in small, medium and large) to create the perfect hanging arrangement.
Shop Clear Viri Hanging Planter at Nkuku Home and Lifestyle, £18.95
Pippistrelle Hanging Planter
The shallow, wide shape of this hanging planter makes it perfect for displaying big, trailing plants with lots of vines and leaves.
And thanks to its natural, woven feel and muted colour, this hanging planter will make a great addition to any space.
Shop Pippistrelle Hanging Planter at Conservatory Archives, £38
Three Tier Gold Metal Hanging Planter
What’s better than one plant? Three, of course! And thanks to this tiered metal planter from Oliver Bonas, you’ll be able to fit all of your plant babies into one statement arrangement.
Perfect for featuring a variety of different-sized plants or even creating a compact herb garden, the hammered metal effect of this tiered planter is guaranteed to make your plants stand out.
Shop Three Tier Gold Metal Hanging Planter at Oliver Bonas, £49
Main Image: Getty
Product Images: Courtesy of Brands