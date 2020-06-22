Looking to add a new houseplant to your home, but short on floor space? These hanging plants offer the best of both worlds.
There’s something particularly pleasing about a well-placed houseplant.
From little succulents perched perfectly along the edge of a windowsill to a statement swiss cheese plant bringing greenery to a minimalist living space, using plants to add that finishing touch to your home is always a great idea.
But deciding on the right plant for your living space is where things get tricky. While you may have fallen in love with that 8ft tall fiddle leaf fig you’ve seen all over Pinterest, most of us probably don’t have the space to house such a big leafy friend. And that’s where hanging and trailing plants come in.
Whether you’re short on floor space, want to add a bit of dimension to a room or simply want to decorate a plain wall, a hanging plant allows you to bring some greenery into your home without taking up too much space.
Besides the fact that they look fantastic (and come in a massive array of shapes and colours) hanging plants make a great feature anywhere in the house, whether above a dining table or in the corner of a bathroom.
Here, we’ve selected seven of our favourite hanging plants to help you create your very own indoor jungle.
Fishbone Cactus
This cartoon-like cactus is perfect for adding a bit of character to your living space. You’ll need to water it more than your average cactus – the fishbone cactus is a jungle cacti, meaning it thrives in moist and warm conditions – but it’s preference for high humidity makes it the perfect plant for hanging in your bathroom.
Wax Plant
You’ve probably seen these bad boys all over Instagram, and for good reason. Besides the fact that they look fantastic (they can grow up to six feet long) the wax plant also thrives with dry to semi-dry soil, making it super easy to take care of if you’re new to plant parenthood.
Hanging Golden Pothos
The hanging golden pothos is a popular choice for first-time plant parents, not only because it’s incredibly easy to care for, but also because it’s super versatile. Hang it from the ceiling, drape it over the edge of a windowsill or leave it to trail from the top of a bookshelf – as long as you give it lots of light and the occasional water, the hanging golden pothos will be happy as a clam.
String of Pearls
The string of pearls is perfect for anyone looking to jazz up a bookshelf or add some interest to a side table. This unique-looking succulent will even thrive in direct, bright light, making it perfect for a sunny windowsill (you might even consider hanging it from a curtain pole). Taking care of a string of pearls is also pretty straightforward; you’ll know your plant needs a water when the topsoil has dried out completely.
Hanging Satin Pothos
The trailing stems and silvery leaves of the satin pothos make it a great addition to any room. As the satin pothos can handle a little bit of shade (it’s originally a rainforest plant and is used to sitting in dappled light) it will thrive in areas of indirect, bright light and will only need watering when the top inch of its soil has dried out.
String of Hearts
The delicate, heart-shaped leaves of the string of hearts make this plant an easy win. Similar to the string of pearls, this plant would make the perfect addition to a bookshelf or side table: after all, who doesn’t want a waterfall of love-heart shaped leaves cascading into their living space?
Spiderwort
This spiderwort (tradescantia fluminensis) boasts beautiful, variegated leaves with a purple underside, making it the perfect statement plant for a dull corner. Native to South America, this trailing plant loves lots of light (and can even endure direct light for a couple of hours a day) and prefers to have its soil kept moist at all times.
Main Image: Getty
Product Images: Courtesy of Suppliers