Going away on holiday is supposed to be relaxing, so the last thing you want is to spend your time worrying about what state your plants will be in when you get home.

Most plants will cope with being left for up to a week without water, but if you’re going away for any longer – or you just want to ensure your plants stay looking their best – you’ll want to take some steps to remedy your absence.

This is especially important during the summer when the weather is warmer and your plants’ soil will likely dry out much quicker than usual.