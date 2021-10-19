All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From ready-made terrariums to DIY kits, these miniature gardens will add a beautiful botanical element to your home.
There’s something about filling your home with plants that is utterly relaxing and appealing to the eyes. Perhaps it’s the feeling of the vast and wonderful outdoors in your own personal enclosed space that allows for nature and comfort to combine into one.
Whether it’s sprawling plants or cute potted shrubs, plants are a great addition to any home – and terrariums are the next best thing to take your plant decor to another level.
Terrariums are described as sealable containers, which are usually made of glass, and contain soil and plants inside. It can be opened for people to access the plants inside and generates natural moisture from the soil and evaporates from the leaves to create a magnificent mini-ecosystem for all to see.
Coming in a variety of shapes and sizes, terrariums are definitely worth adding to your space – and these 11 will help you to your budding botanical paradise.
Glass terrarium
Get your terrarium collection started with this bulb-shaped self-sustaining ecosystem that comes fully planted and is a great low-maintenance option for beginners.
DIY 'corked jar' terrarium kit
For those looking to create their own terrariums, this kit includes everything you’ll need for your own self-watering garden, including pastel coloured pebbles for decorative use and houseplant compost activated charcoal.
Open terrariums
These bold bottle green terrariums include an open front that makes it easy for you to care for small shrubs, from plant cacti to jade plants.
Create your own terrarium kit
Build your own terrarium from scratch with the ultimate DIY kit, which includes cocoa and perlite soil mix, decorative moss and more, along with a step-by-step planting and care guide.
Shop Create your own terrarium kit at The Crafting Cartel, £34
DIY Aztec diamond terrarium kit
This DIY diamond terrarium combines style and functionality for the perfect miniature garden. The kit comes with a trio of mini succulents or cacti, gravel and pebbles and will sit beautifully as a unique centrepiece in your home.
DIY Aztec diamond terrarium kit on The Urban Botanist, £74.95
Succulent in glass terrarium with tealight holder
This small glass terrarium with faux succulents and a pebbled interior is perfect for the faux plant connoisseur who wants the look with none of the hassle! The terrarium comes with three different plant designs and a top recess for a tea light.
Shop Succulent in glass terrarium with tealight holder on UFurnish, £7.99
Large recycled glass greenhouse succulent terrarium
Handmade from recycled glass and metal, this greenhouse terrarium is a sustainable choice for succulents and air plants and also helps to reduce the amount of unwanted global waste.
Shop Large recycled glass greenhouse succulent terrarium on Not On The High Street, £46.95
The Urban Botanist Baby Girl Grande Ecosystem recycled-glass terrarium
The Urban Botanist recycled glass terrarium is the ideal centrepiece for those looking for something low maintenance and air purifying.
It includes three ferns, fittonia plants, green moss base, fairy lights, personalised disk and three rose quartz crystals.
Pack of two terrarium hanging air plant pot
These hanging pots made of high boron silicon glass will add a touch of style to your home.
Shop Pack of two terrarium hanging air plant pot on Not On The High Street, £34.95
10cm artificial succulent plant in terrarium
Complete with three faux succulents on a bed of stone, this glass terrarium is great for those looking for something that’s easy to maintain.
Shop 10cm artificial succulent plant in terrarium on UFurnish, £23.99
Large DIY terrarium starter kit
Go big or go home with this large terrarium kit which includes everything from clay pebbles and soil to activated charcoal for your larger-than live plant ecosystem.
It also includes a step-by-step guide on how to create your DIY terrarium and how to take care of it.
