terrarium kits collage

Turn your home into a stunning plant paradise with these 11 terrariums

Posted by for Plants

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

From ready-made terrariums to DIY kits, these miniature gardens will add a beautiful botanical element to your home.

There’s something about filling your home with plants that is utterly relaxing and appealing to the eyes. Perhaps it’s the feeling of the vast and wonderful outdoors in your own personal enclosed space that allows for nature and comfort to combine into one.

Whether it’s sprawling plants or cute potted shrubs, plants are a great addition to any home – and terrariums are the next best thing to take your plant decor to another level.

Terrariums are described as sealable containers, which are usually made of glass, and contain soil and plants inside. It can be opened for people to access the plants inside and generates natural moisture from the soil and evaporates from the leaves to create a magnificent mini-ecosystem for all to see.

Coming in a variety of shapes and sizes, terrariums are definitely worth adding to your space – and these 11 will help you to your budding botanical paradise.

You may also like

How to make a garden room in your home and benefit from this botanical self-care trend

  • 10cm artificial succulent plant in terrarium

    10cm Artificial Succulent Plant in Terrarium
    10cm Artificial Succulent Plant in Terrarium

    Complete with three faux succulents on a bed of stone, this glass terrarium is great for those looking for something that’s easy to maintain.

    Shop 10cm artificial succulent plant in terrarium on UFurnish, £23.99

    BUY NOW

  • Large DIY terrarium starter kit

    Large DIY terrarium starter kit
    Large DIY terrarium starter kit

    Go big or go home with this large terrarium kit which includes everything from clay pebbles and soil to activated charcoal for your larger-than live plant ecosystem.

    It also includes a step-by-step guide on how to create your DIY terrarium and how to take care of it.

    Shop Large DIY terrarium starter kit on Etsy, £25.99

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Leah Sinclair