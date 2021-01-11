Plants, plants, plants. Whether we’re obsessing over them on Instagram, shopping for them online or caring for them IRL, it’s safe to say that houseplants have well and truly taken over our lives.

However, if you’re new to the wonderful world houseplants, getting to grips with ‘plant mom’ life can be a little confusing.

While buying a couple of plants in your local garden centre is pretty easy, knowing what they need and which ones suit your space is a little tricker.