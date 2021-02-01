8 TikTok plant care hacks to help you keep your leafy friends alive in 2021
- Lauren Geall
- Published
Do you struggle to keep your plants alive? These simple TikTok hacks are sure to make plant parenthood a whole lot easier.
Looking after your houseplants can sometimes feel like a game of trial and error.
While most people will know enough to keep their plants alive (at least some of the time), getting your indoor jungle to thrive like those you see on your Instagram feed is an entirely different manner.
However, that doesn’t mean it isn’t possible – and that’s where the plant experts of TikTok come in.
Alongside all the beauty, cooking and fashion hacks, there are plenty of users sharing simple, accessible tips and tricks to help you transform your plants from droopy piles of leaves to jungle-like beauties in just a few easy steps.
From the secret to growing new plants from cuttings to how to treat root rot and save your dying plants, there’s plenty to learn.
So without further ado, here are eight of our favourite TikTok plant hacks to get you started.
How to make your trailing plant nice and bushy
Killing pests and fungi with cheap household items
Using pebbles and water to boost humidity
Why your succulents are getting leggy (and how to fix it)
Using leftover coffee for fertiliser
How to tell when your plants need watering using a pencil
Using ‘bottom watering’ to avoid overwatering your plants
Treating root rot using hydrogen peroxide
Image: Getty