There’s something incredibly satisfying about seeing your houseplant unfurl a new leaf. Keeping your plants happy isn’t always easy, so being rewarded with some shiny new growth feels like a nice pat on the back for your hard work.

On the flip side, when your plants lose leaves, it can be more than a little frustrating.

Not only is it disheartening to see all your hard work fall away, but it can also be a sign that something is wrong – something no plant owner wants to hear.