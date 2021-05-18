Houseplants stopped growing? Here’s how to work out why (and what you can do about it)

One of the best parts of taking care of plants has to be watching them grow.

Whether you’re the proud owner of one or 100 plants, you’ll know what we’re talking about: there’s something special about seeing your hard work pay off and produce life in the form of a new leaf, shoot or stem.

With that being said, when a plant stops growing, it can be pretty frustrating – especially when, on the surface, there doesn’t seem to be anything wrong with it. When it comes to plant care, a lot of the focus often seems to be on what you can do to stop your plant from dying – but what about when a plant just seems to… stop?