10 beautiful Instagram accounts to follow if you love plants (and don’t want to kill them)
Lauren Geall
- Lauren Geall
- Published
Bring your houseplant obsession into the digital world and green up your feed with these beautiful Instagram accounts.
There’s something mesmerising about a perfectly placed houseplant.
Whether they’re trailing from the edge of a shelf, positioned in the corner of a room or lining the edge of a desk, bringing plants into your home is a great way to brighten up any room, especially if you’re living in rented accommodation or live in a small flat.
During the coronavirus pandemic, this appreciation has grown even further as many of us have turned to gardening as a way to relax and take our mind off of the stressful world we’re living in right now.
As a result, more and more of us are taking to our Instagram feeds to find styling inspiration and advice on how to take care of our leafy friends – and that’s where ‘plantfluencers’ come in.
From awe-inspiring urban jungles to collections of cacti and succulents, these self-confessed plant obsessives are the perfect people to follow if you want to learn more about bringing houseplants into your home.
So, whether you’re a complete gardening beginner after some expert tips or simply want to stare at aesthetically pleasing interiors, look no further than this edit of the best plant-themed Instagram accounts to get you started on your ‘plantstagram’ journey.
The Gardens Of Gaia
Conservatory Archives
Basillicana
Leaf And Lolo
Botanical Britt
Earth Wind And Cactus
Vine And Vintage
EarthIsParadise
OneProudPlantMama
RoseCray
Image: Getty