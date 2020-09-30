Plants

10 beautiful Instagram accounts to follow if you love plants (and don’t want to kill them)

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Houseplants on Instagram: 9 of the best accounts to follow.

Bring your houseplant obsession into the digital world and green up your feed with these beautiful Instagram accounts.

There’s something mesmerising about a perfectly placed houseplant.

Whether they’re trailing from the edge of a shelf, positioned in the corner of a room or lining the edge of a desk, bringing plants into your home is a great way to brighten up any room, especially if you’re living in rented accommodation or live in a small flat.

During the coronavirus pandemic, this appreciation has grown even further as many of us have turned to gardening as a way to relax and take our mind off of the stressful world we’re living in right now.

As a result, more and more of us are taking to our Instagram feeds to find styling inspiration and advice on how to take care of our leafy friends – and that’s where ‘plantfluencers’ come in. 

You may also like

9 tall, statement houseplants to give your living space a new lease of life

From awe-inspiring urban jungles to collections of cacti and succulents, these self-confessed plant obsessives are the perfect people to follow if you want to learn more about bringing houseplants into your home.

So, whether you’re a complete gardening beginner after some expert tips or simply want to stare at aesthetically pleasing interiors, look no further than this edit of the best plant-themed Instagram accounts to get you started on your ‘plantstagram’ journey.

  • The Gardens Of Gaia

    Not only is Georgette’s joyful account full of gorgeous shots of her and her thriving collection of plants, but she’s also got some seriously useful plant advice to share.

    From how often you should be watering your snake plant to the amount of sunlight your Chinese money plant needs, her informative guides are perfect for first-time plant owners.

    Follow @thegardensofgaia

  • Conservatory Archives

    Famous for their beautiful plant shops located across London, Conservatory Archives also boasts a seriously impressive Instagram account.

    Perfect for lovers of the urban jungle aesthetic, their feed is jam-packed with greenery of all shapes and sizes.

    Follow @conservatory_archives

  • Basillicana

    Packed to the brim with greenery and some handy tips and tricks, this account is a true leafy oasis. 

    If you’re looking for the perfect plant to decorate your flat, @basillicana is jam-packed with inspiration.

    Follow @basillicana

  • Leaf And Lolo

    This bright and airy feed is truly a breath of fresh air, perfect for the dark and dingy winter months. 

    Plus, the boho-inspired style of @leafandlolo’s interiors is rather aesthetically pleasing.

    Follow @leafandlolo

  • Botanical Britt

    If you’re looking to build an extensive plant collection, then @botanicalbritt_ is a great place to start.

    Alongside sharing growth updates for her 100+ plants, Britt’s account is also a great one to follow if you’re looking for some inspiration for your next plant purchase.

    Follow @botanicalbritt

  • Earth Wind And Cactus

    If you’re a fan of cacti, this account is the one for you. @earthwindandcactus’ feed is an eclectic mix of cacti, terracotta and some pretty stunning scenery – what’s not to love?

    Follow @earthwindandcactus

  • Vine And Vintage

    With it’s beautiful collection of big, leafy plants and vintage décor, @vineandvintage definitely does what it says on the tin. You could spend whole afternoons scrolling through this warm and cosy feed.

    Follow @vineandvintage

  • EarthIsParadise

    The endless array of white and green snaps featured on this account are seriously worth a scroll. 

    Kavi’s account has everything a plant lover could possibly want: more plants than you can count, some fantastic pots and the aesthetically-pleasing photos to prove it.

    Follow @earthisparadise_

  • OneProudPlantMama

    @oneproudplantmama’s feed lets the plants do the talking, and we’re all for it. If you’re a fan of some gorgeous close-up shots, this one’s the account for you.

    Follow @oneproudplantmama

  • RoseCray

    Why follow one account for plants and one account for dogs when you can see them all in one place? 

    We’re in love with @rosecray’s feed for more reasons than we can count.

    Follow @rosecray

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Lauren Geall

Recommended by Lauren Geall

Plants

10 Instagram-worthy houseplants that’ll green-up your life (and feed)

Because we all need a few leafy friends.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Life

Here’s why shower plants are kind of a big deal right now

It's time to add some greenery to your bathroom

Posted by
Helen Booth
Published
Plants

How houseplants could be the answer to SAD

Could botanicals really boost our mood?

Posted by
Chloe Gray
Published
Long Reads

Why looking after house plants is the ultimate form of self-care

Caring for house plants has been proven to reduce stress and boost mood.

Posted by
Kat Poole
Published
Life

10 plants with surprising health benefits

Who knew what a simple spider plant could do?

Posted by
Jasmine Andersson
Published