10 beautiful Instagram accounts to follow if you love plants (and don’t want to kill them)

There’s something mesmerising about a perfectly placed houseplant.

Whether they’re trailing from the edge of a shelf, positioned in the corner of a room or lining the edge of a desk, bringing plants into your home is a great way to brighten up any room, especially if you’re living in rented accommodation or live in a small flat.

During the coronavirus pandemic, this appreciation has grown even further as many of us have turned to gardening as a way to relax and take our mind off of the stressful world we’re living in right now.