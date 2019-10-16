The people who called houseplants a “moment” or “fad” have certainly been proved wrong.

According to new statistics from John Lewis, sales of botanical houseplants were up 43% in the last year, proving that our obsession with our leafy friends is here to stay. From swiss cheese plants to the classic succulent, we’re head over heels for a bit of greenery in our homes.

Why? Because of millennials, of course. Besides the fact that the oldest millennials are now in their late 30s, it’s still the favourite sport of many writers and TV presenters alike to present the age group as a bunch of “lazy, spoilt and self-obsessed” immature slackers who also happened to cause the death of mayonnaise. And now millennials have got another entry to add to their clearly crowded resume: they’re fuelling a surge in the houseplants industry.