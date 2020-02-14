Boston ferns aren’t necessarily right for beginners, as they need a little more work than some houseplants. In fact, the rule is to never let a Boston fern dry out. Ever. Instead, you need to keep the soil moist and humidity level high (maybe stick yours in the bathroom, eh?).

All this TLC, though, is worth it in the end. Not only does this plant purify the air by removing toxins, but caring for a living thing is proven to boost our moods, too. Why? Because it gives us a purpose and feels incredibly rewarding – especially when we get to see that living thing bloom and thrive.

No wonder the tricksy little Boston fern, with all its needs, represents happiness, eh?

For wealth…

Chinese money plant

The Chinese money plant is famously easy to look after: only water it when the soil is dry to the touch, give it a feed once a month in warmer seasons, and pop it in a sunny spot with lots of light. You might want to make that sunny spot your feng shui money area (typically, this is your home office where you manage finances and other work), though, as this pretty plant is said to bring good fortune, money and abundance to its owner.

Rubber plant