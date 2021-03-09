Keeping herbs alive can be surprisingly tricky.

How many times have you brought a basil plant home from the supermarket, only to find it looking less-than alive just a few weeks later? As much as we’d all love to have a kitchen windowsill bursting with herbs, in reality, it’s not always that easy.

With that being said, herbs aren’t too tricky to care for once you get to know them. Although some types are harder to grow and look after than others (we’re looking at you, thyme), just a little bit of research will put you in good stead to keep your herbs happy and healthy.