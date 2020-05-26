“You don’t really need any tools if you’re just sowing right at the beginning, because even when it comes to needing to pot them and put them into their right places, you can make do with a spoon if you don’t have a trowel,” Vincent explains.

“What you do need is something to sow into. You can make a lot of this from home – you can use things like yogurt pots, egg boxes and those trays that you get tomatoes and mushrooms in – you can use all of that. As long as it’s got a hole in the bottom, that’s the most important thing. But if you’re using a yogurt pot or whatever, you can just poke a hole in the bottom – I heat a fork up on the stove and shove it through.

“That’s all you need – something to sow the seeds in and then some soil as well.”