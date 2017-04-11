Where to put them:

Somewhere bright with access to natural daylight. A windowsill is good, especially if it’s not too hot - if you find that your succulent leaves start to turn brown, this may be because they are getting scorched by the sun.

Where not to put them:

Some succulents will grow into weird shapes if they’re deprived of light, and others won’t enjoy being somewhere damp. This is not a bathroom plant, nor one to jazz up that dingy corner.

What to do with them:

Contrary to popular belief, succulents need drainage - try to make sure you buy one in a pot that has a hole in the bottom. Or, better, buy one in a plastic pot and put the whole thing inside a larger, more attractive container. Otherwise, the water has nowhere to go and its roots rot, and that’s when your plant dies.

Succulents are binge drinkers: they like to get a proper soaking and then be left well alone until their soil has completely dried out. Then they’ll want another session. Use a jug or glass to water them with rather than just a casual mist - this will encourage the healthiest root growth.

The one thing that kills them:

Overwatering. Succulents thrive in dry, sandy climes. People see plants and they think they need watering endlessly - succulents really don’t. If their leaves turn mushy or pale, you’re watering too much. Give it a break and wait until it’s dried out. If you want to show love, get a pen or pencil and gently prod the soil, this will aerate it, which is good for the plant, and makes you feel like you’re doing something horticulturally loving.