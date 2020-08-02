If, like us, you’re obsessed with houseplants, chances are you’ve found yourself with a growing army of leafy friends (we can’t be the only ones who have had a few too many plant deliveries during lockdown). However, while buying plants is all too easy, taking care of them is a little harder.

We all know plants need water and light to survive, but when it comes to covering the extra bits – giving them food, for example – things become a little trickier. In fact, one of the areas of plant parenthood we’ve found most puzzling over the last couple of weeks has been working out how on earth to repot our plants.