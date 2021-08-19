Adding a few houseplants to your home is an easy way to give your interiors a revamp. Besides the fact that they look great and come in a range of shapes and sizes, studies have shown that spending time around plants can help to boost emotional wellbeing.

The only tricky part about bringing plants into your home is knowing how (and where) to display them – especially if you’re short on space. Not all plants will look their best popped in a pot in a corner, so you might need to get creative with your styling options.