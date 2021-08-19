How to style plants in your home, according to 4 ‘plantfluencers’
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
Wondering how to introduce plants into your home? Check out these styling tips from four ‘plantfluencers’ who know what they’re doing.
Adding a few houseplants to your home is an easy way to give your interiors a revamp. Besides the fact that they look great and come in a range of shapes and sizes, studies have shown that spending time around plants can help to boost emotional wellbeing.
The only tricky part about bringing plants into your home is knowing how (and where) to display them – especially if you’re short on space. Not all plants will look their best popped in a pot in a corner, so you might need to get creative with your styling options.
But no fear – that’s where this article comes in. To give you some plant-styling inspiration, we asked four ‘plantfluencers’ to give us their top tip for incorporating plants into the home. From layering them with other objects to making the most of your wall space, here’s what they had to say.
1. Pay attention to the pots
2. Make the most of your wall space
3. Accessorize with other objects
4. Make space for growth
Image: collage of shots supplied by @danisdomain and @casa_de_modelei