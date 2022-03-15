How to tell when your houseplant is a lost cause (and how to save it if not)

We’ve all been there. Just months after you’ve welcomed a new plant into your home, you notice its leaves are starting to look a little droopy.

You try your best to revive it by pouring what’s probably way too much water straight into the pot, but it’s too late – within a week, the plant has lost most of its leaves, and you’re left with an almost barren stem looking very sorry for itself.

But just because a plant looks, well… dead, doesn’t mean it actually is. A houseplant that’s lost most of its leaves or is turning brown may not be very healthy – but that doesn’t mean it’s always a lost cause.