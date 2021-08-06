Plants need water to survive – that’s a well-known fact. But how you choose to give your plants that water is entirely up to you.

Although most people tend to water their plants from the top with a watering can, there are actually a number of different ways to water a plant – each of which offers its own unique benefits to your leafy friend.

So, what are the different watering techniques? And what are the pros and cons of each method? We asked Patch’s plant doctor Richard Cheshire to give us his expert insight.