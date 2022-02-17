Chillies are sun-sponges that need at least six hours of direct sunlight to flourish. Gardeners with warm climates and balconies, courtyards or paved gardens have the upper hand here – the brick and stone create wonderful suntraps. Step out of the ordinary by growing your own chillies – the range and colours and flavours far outpaces the chillies commonly available in shops.

Growing conditions: Sunlight and warmth are the essential ingredients for chillies. Grow in full sun, whether in a sunny outdoor spot or indoors on a bright windowsill. Cane plants when fruit starts to form, as the stems will bow under the weight.

Top tips: Chillies can be picked green or red (or orange or black – there are a rainbow of varieties), depending on your taste. Green chillies have a fresh bite to them while the riper red fruits are sweeter. Hold back on the water for a smaller, but hotter, crop.

Recipes: What recipe doesn’t benefit from added chillies? Blitz green chillies with oil, lemon, coriander and salt for a zesty chutney. Include stems when picking chillies and weave or tie together, then hang for DIY dried chillies.