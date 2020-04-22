But what about when those plants finally arrive? When you realise you probably didn’t need five more plants on top of the 15 you’ve got scattered around your flat? When you realise your plant parenting skills probably aren’t up to par?

Of course, we all know we need to make sure that our plants get enough water and light (although beware of overwatering – if your plants are looking wilted when the soil is wet, this could be the case), but what about the other things we can do to ensure we take good care of them?

Don’t worry, dear reader, we’ve got you covered. We reached out to the plant experts at online houseplant shop Patch Plants to give us the lowdown on how to take proper care of our plants this Spring during lockdown. Here’s what their plant doctor Meg had to say.