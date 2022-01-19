The last two years have been a time dominated by change. From the shift to working from home to the ever-changing coronavirus situation, the uncertainty and instability has demanded a lot of us all.

But amid all of the chaos, there’s one trend that hasn’t gone anywhere: our collective love of houseplants. In fact, the last two years has seen a boom in the number of people buying and caring for indoor plants; the online plant shop Patch said its sales increased by 500% during the UK’s first lockdown.