Indoor trees: one of 2022’s biggest trends takes plant parenthood to a whole other level
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
Ready to take your love of plants one step further in 2022? Then this intriguing trend might be the one for you.
The last two years have been a time dominated by change. From the shift to working from home to the ever-changing coronavirus situation, the uncertainty and instability has demanded a lot of us all.
But amid all of the chaos, there’s one trend that hasn’t gone anywhere: our collective love of houseplants. In fact, the last two years has seen a boom in the number of people buying and caring for indoor plants; the online plant shop Patch said its sales increased by 500% during the UK’s first lockdown.
So, as we move into 2022, it’s no surprise that one of the year’s top trends has a lot to do with our leafy friends.
That’s right – according to the trend forecaster WGSN, 2022 will see more people want to participate in the so-called ‘planthroposcene era’ (aka an era defined by the intertwined relationship between humans and plants) by bringing trees into their homes or growing them on their balcony.
“Many hotels and public spaces now feature mature trees in their atriums, and as a result consumers will be inspired to create conservatory, greenhouse spaces in their homes,” the report reads.
“They will seek a deeper connection with nature by planting everything from large ficus to lemon and olive trees, or Japanese maples in massive pots in the sunniest spots of their homes.”
And even in circumstances where people are unable to or don’t want to bring a tree into their home, the report adds that there will be a move towards growing more established greenery on balconies and in other outdoor spaces, even in the centre of cities.
For example, the report explains: “Architect Stefano Boeri and agronomist Laura Gatti launched Trudo Vertical Forest social housing in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, which offers trees on the balcony of every apartment, creating a small, private plot of biodiversity that benefits the city and the planet.”
While we don’t all have the space to introduce the kind of towering vegetation you’ll find at the centre of London’s Circolo Popalare into our homes, adding a smaller tree into your space is a great way to bring nature into your home and enjoy the calming benefits of biophilic design.
From the architectural leaves of the fiddle leaf fig to the delicate branches of the weeping fig, there are plenty of great options to choose from. What are you waiting for?
Image: Unsplash