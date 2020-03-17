The foliage of tropical plants tangles elegantly against a backdrop of earthenware pots and polished teak, next to a gold watering can and, inexplicably, half an avocado.

It may sound like the set-up of a well-liked Instagram post, but it’s a scene from a book published in 1978. I’ve amassed a fine collection of retro houseplant tomes over the years, and some of them seem uncannily familiar.

Millennials may have grown up in an almost entirely plant-free existence (hello, minimalism) but, as the author of How To Grow Stuff (£12.99, Ebury), I can tell you that houseplants were – sometimes literally – huge in the 70s. They were beloved in the 50s, too – and young Victorian women were obsessed with collecting ferns. In short, there’s nothing new about your late-onset plant obsession. People have been putting pots on windowsills for more than a century.