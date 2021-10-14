Although your plants can’t tell you what’s wrong, they’ll give you plenty of signs when something isn’t quite right in their care routine.

One such sign is curled leaves – when the outer edge of the leaf begins to curl or roll inwards towards the centre, exposing the underneath of the leaf in the process.

While no one wants to see their plant looking miserable, curled leaves are relatively easy to fix – so you don’t need to panic if you’ve noticed your plant’s leaves starting to turn.

In fact, unlike, many of the other problems your plant can face, curled leaves are often completely reversible. All you’ll need to do is address whatever is causing the leaves to curl and they should return to their former glory over the course of a week or so.