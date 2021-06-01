Your plants may not be able to tell you when they’re in need of a little TLC, but they’re certainly able to show you. From yellow leaves to drooping foliage, your plants will often give you plenty of warning when they’re not getting everything they need to thrive. And that includes tall or ‘leggy’ growth.

It’s not the most scientific expression (the official term is actually ‘etiolation’) but it describes when a plant has grown gangly and thin, often with large gaps between the leaves or stems. In short, it’s the opposite of bushy and full – which is what you’d expect from a healthy, happy plant.