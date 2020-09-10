London’s sellout houseplant festival is back to save 2020

Curated by Alice Vincent – aka the author of How to Grow Stuff and Rootbound – this year’s celebration of all things green and leafy will take place over three days instead of one, in order to prevent overcrowding.

And, as well as the usual stalls and workshops, the festival will also feature talks from florists and gardening experts. Which means, yeah, you can swing by and learn about growing vegetables indoors, flower-arranging, and the secret language of houseplants.

There’s even a special talk from Caro Langton offering advice on what you need to pursue a business in botanical design, should your time in lockdown have inspired a career change.