Despite what the weather outside your window might be telling you, autumn has officially arrived. And although the clear blue skies and warm weather is set to linger for the foreseeable future, it won’t be long before cooler temperatures and dark evenings become part of our day-to-day.

With this being said, now is the perfect time to bring nature into your home in the form of some new houseplants. Not only are they great to look at, but looking after and being around houseplants has been scientifically proven to boost our mood and alleviate feelings of anxiety and stress.

It’s even been suggested that looking after houseplants could help to alleviate the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD). In this way, autumn is the perfect time to invest in some indoor plants and surround yourself with greenery.