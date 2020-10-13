Keeping your plants alive isn’t always as straightforward as it might seem.

As Kermit the Frog once said, it’s not always easy being green – whether you accidentally overwater or leave them in the sunshine a little too long, there are plenty of reasons why your houseplants might meet an early demise.

However, if you’re someone whose houseplants have met their end a few too many times, it’s probably wise to rethink the kind of plants you’re buying.

Of course, there’s no such thing as a truly “unkillable” houseplant (they are living things, after all), but there are plenty of low maintenance plants out there which will require very little effort to keep alive.