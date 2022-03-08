Marks & Spencer launches new range of houseplants – here are the 5 plants to buy now
Leah Sinclair
If you’re looking to add some new houseplants to your space, Marks & Spencer has extended its range of houseplants to spruce up your home.
Houseplants can do wonders to an indoor space.
From perfectly decorating a shelf or mantlepiece to boosting emotional wellbeing, they have the ability to provide benefits from the inside out – and now Marks & Spencer has launched a range of houseplants for lovers of both faux and real plants everywhere.
The retailer has expanded its homeware range to include a selection of houseplants available to order online.
From mini succulent trios and Boston ferns to monstera and camelia plants, they’re a perfect addition to your home and make a perfect gift for your mum this Mother’s Day. We’ve selected five of our favourites.
Shelfie succulent trio
The trio of succulents is encased in ceramics using a reactive glaze on red clay and only need a small amount of water once every few weeks.
Bathroom green plant bundle
If you’re looking for variety, this selection includes a succulent, aloe and a fern and is the perfect plant set for the bathroom, or indeed anywhere else in the home.
Mum’s herb crate
If you’re looking for the perfect treat for Mother’s Day, this herb crate may be it. Grow sage, rosemary and mint in your very own miniature kitchen garden.
Medium monstera in ceramic
Whether you’re a green-fingered pro or plant-newbie, this popular monstera plant will be a great fit for your space. It has beautiful glossy leaves and comes presented in a beautiful red clay ceramic pot with a reactive glaze, which was hand-made in Portugal.
Large calathea plant in ceramic
You won’t regret adding this Calathea plant to your home, which will look stunning whatever the season.
Shop the Marks & Spencer houseplant range here
