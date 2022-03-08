Plants

Marks & Spencer launches new range of houseplants – here are the 5 plants to buy now

Leah Sinclair
If you’re looking to add some new houseplants to your space, Marks & Spencer has extended its range of houseplants to spruce up your home.

Houseplants can do wonders to an indoor space.

From perfectly decorating a shelf or mantlepiece to boosting emotional wellbeing, they have the ability to provide benefits from the inside out – and now Marks & Spencer has launched a range of houseplants for lovers of both faux and real plants everywhere.

The retailer has expanded its homeware range to include a selection of houseplants available to order online.

From mini succulent trios and Boston ferns to monstera and camelia plants, they’re a perfect addition to your home and make a perfect gift for your mum this Mother’s Day. We’ve selected five of our favourites.

Shop the Marks & Spencer houseplant range here

Images: Marks & Spencer

