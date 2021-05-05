As we’ve already mentioned, many of today’s most popular houseplants originate from tropical environments. Because of this, these plants are typically receptive to high levels of humidity – making it an important factor in your plant care routine.

“Keeping the air sufficiently humid isn’t very difficult and you’ll notice a big difference in your plants’ health,” Hull and Cheshire explain.

Because plants can absorb and release water through their leaves, low humidity levels can cause water from inside the plant to evaporate outwards into the environment, causing the leaves to dry up around the edges. In this way, high humidity levels stop this evaporation from happening, as there’s already moisture in the environment.

What problems can low humidity cause?

As Hull and Cheshire have already mentioned, one of the main problems caused by low humidity is dry and crispy leaves. “If the air gets too dry, you may notice the edge of your plant’s leaves turning brown and crispy,” they explain. “It can be especially noticeable on ferns or palms, which have finer leaves.”

Hull and Cheshire continue: “A plant that’s well-watered but not misted probably won’t die, but it will likely look quite sad.”

Keeping your plant’s leaves lush and hydrated can also help to keep pests such as spider mites away, as they prefer to feed on plants that have dry foliage.

What are the benefits of misting?

First and foremost, misting can be an effective and easy way to boost the humidity levels around your plants in the short term.

Just make sure you check whether your plant is tropical (and what level of humidity it needs to thrive) before getting started, as some plants don’t like being misted.