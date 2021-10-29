With the days growing shorter and the clocks going back this weekend, the darkness of this time of year can often feel inescapable.

But humans aren’t the only ones who struggle with the decrease in daylight hours during autumn and winter – our leafy friends notice the change in light conditions, too.

While low light conditions can affect the health of your plants all year round (especially if you live in a home that gets minimal natural light), it’s during autumn and winter that things can get really tricky.