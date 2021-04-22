From the shade-loving fern to an eye-catching lemon tree, Patch’s new outdoor plant collection is filled with everything you need to bring your outside space to life this summer, no matter how much space you’re working with.
With spring already here and the warm weather and long evenings of summer fast approaching, you’re probably looking forward to spending more time outdoors over the coming months.
Because of this, now’s the perfect time to think about giving your outdoor space a bit of a revamp – and that’s where Patch’s new outdoor collection comes in handy.
The new collection, which is available to shop now, includes a range of trees, shrubs, flowers, herbs and seeds, all chosen based on three key factors: they’re easy to care for (even for absolute beginners), they can all be grown in pots, so they’ll fit every size and shape of outdoor space, and they’ll grow back year after year, so you won’t have to worry about restocking your pots come next summer.
In this way, the collection is perfect if you’re looking to add some life to your outdoor space without too much fuss – especially if this is the first time you’ve ventured outside the realm of houseplants.
Keep reading to check out our top picks for creating an eye-catching outdoor space for summer 2021.
Golden Shield Fern
The golden hair fern doesn’t need much light to grow, so it’s perfect for those shady spots where other plants can’t survive, like one a north-facing balcony which gets very little direct sun.
You can plant it in a traditional plant pot or spread it out across a rectangular shaped planter to give it a fuller look – just make sure to keep its soil nice and moist.
European Fan Palm
If you’re looking for a plant that doesn’t need much attention to thrive, then the European fan palm could be exactly what you’re looking for.
Like most palms, it’s happy with fairly dry conditions, so it’ll only need watering when the top two inches of its soil are dry. Finish off by placing it in a spot with a mix of sun and shade and it’ll be as happy as a clam.
Angel Hair
Simple but sophisticated, the angel hair plant is ideal for adding interest to an outdoor table or seating area. Plus, it’s long leaves tend to rustle in the breeze, so it helps to create a more relaxing atmosphere.
To keep it happy, water when the top two inches of soil are dry and try to keep it in full sun where possible.
Lemon Tree
Most citrus trees won’t produce fruit in the British climate, but the lemon tree is one of the exceptions to the rule.
Perfect for adding a splash of colour to your outdoor space, the lemon tree will produce fruit until early autumn if you give it lots of sun and keep its soil slightly moist.
English Ivy
The English ivy may not seem particularly exciting, but its laid-back attitude, love of the shadier, cooler spots and fast-growing nature make it the perfect plant for beginners.
Because it loves to trail, it’s a great one to wrap around balcony railings – just make sure you cut it back regularly to stop it growing out of control!
To help it thrive, just make sure you keep its soil moist and give it a mist if the air is dry.
Fairy Bellflower
It’s hard not to fall in love with the dainty purple flowers and delicate leaves of this adorable plant.
Whether you’re looking to add some more colour to your outdoor space, want something that’s easy to care for or simply love its mystical name, the fairy bellflower is a great choice – to keep it healthy, pop it in a spot with lots of sun and keep its soil quite moist.
Fatsia Japonica
If you’re looking for a statement plant to fill an empty corner of your space, then the fatsia japonica’s impressive eight-lobed leaves could make it just the perfect choice.
Place it in a spot that gets a mixture of sun and shade and keep its soil “gently moist” to keep it looking its best.
Fortune’s Spindle
The fortune’s spindle may not look particularly fancy, but it’s made a name for itself for being as a fast-growing, versatile plant that’s pretty easy to look after.
Plus, because it grows as a vine in the wild (it’s native to Asia), you can train it to grow up a wall or fence, making it a great option if you’re looking to make the most of your space. Encourage it to grow by placing it in a spot with lots of light (full sun is ideal) and keeping its soil nice and moist.
Herboo Balcony Grow Box
Last, but by no means least, if you fancy growing your own garden from scratch, then this balcony grow box from Herboo is an ideal place to start.
This kit comes with six sets of seeds (rudbeckia, nasturtium, sweet pea, cornflowers, Moroccan mint and cosmos) and the soil discs you’ll need to grow your initial seedlings, after which you’ll need to buy some pots and soil to move them outside.
Images: Patch
Lauren Geall
As Stylist’s junior digital writer, Lauren Geall writes on topics including mental health, wellbeing and work. She’s also a big fan of houseplants and likes to dabble in film and TV from time-to-time.