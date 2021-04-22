With spring already here and the warm weather and long evenings of summer fast approaching, you’re probably looking forward to spending more time outdoors over the coming months.

Because of this, now’s the perfect time to think about giving your outdoor space a bit of a revamp – and that’s where Patch’s new outdoor collection comes in handy.

The new collection, which is available to shop now, includes a range of trees, shrubs, flowers, herbs and seeds, all chosen based on three key factors: they’re easy to care for (even for absolute beginners), they can all be grown in pots, so they’ll fit every size and shape of outdoor space, and they’ll grow back year after year, so you won’t have to worry about restocking your pots come next summer.