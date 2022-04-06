Peace lilies may have earned a reputation as one of the easiest flowering plants to care for, but that doesn’t mean getting them to bloom is a complete piece of cake. Keeping a peace lily alive doesn’t take much effort – they don’t mind dry soil, and will be happy in most light conditions – but they won’t produce their signature flowers unless you take the time to give them everything they need to thrive. So, whether you’re an experienced plant parent or a complete beginner, here’s everything you need to know about getting your peace lily to produce its elegant blooms.

What is a peace lily?

Before we begin, it’s time to get to know your plant. The peace lily (or Spathiphyllum), is a tropical plant that originates from the rainforests of Colombia and Venezuela. Its flowers are one of its most recognisable features – but the white cones aren’t really flowers at all. In fact, the peace lily’s flower is the small, stick like part that grows from the inside of the modified white leaf that surrounds it.

When do peace lilies bloom?

Peace lilies bloom in spring.

While peace lilies are indoor plants, they still bloom on a seasonal basis. “Peace lilies start to bloom from mid-spring, around April time,” explains Dan Bruce, Leafy’s plant expert. “With proper care, their flowers can last for well over a month, and are known to flower again in early autumn, although this will depend on the conditions the peace lily is exposed to.” It’s worth noting that peace lilies will only flower once they are fully mature, so if your plant is still pretty small, that’s one reason why it might not be producing blooms.

What prevents a peace lily from producing flowers?

If your mature peace lily is refusing to bloom during spring, it’s probably down to the kind of environment it lives in. “Peace lilies are rainforest plants, so they thrive best in a warm and humid environment, with bright but indirect sunlight,” Bruce explains. “The most common reason why peace lilies don’t bloom is due to their light exposure and the temperature. For example, if your peace lily is left in a cold, dark room then it won’t receive the nutrients it needs from the light to grow and bloom.”

Bruce continues: “On the other hand, if you put your plant in bright direct sunlight, then the plant’s leaves are known to turn yellow and start to wilt.” If you’ve changed your peace lily’s environment and it still refuses to bloom, Bruce recommends having a think about how much water you’re giving it. “Another issue which prevents peace lilies from blooming is the amount of water you give to it. Peace lilies require a consistent amount of water but should be allowed to dry out before given another water – they won’t bloom if they are overwatered.”

How to get a peace lily to bloom

Ensuring your plant has good drainage is crucial in helping it to thrive.

If you want to give your peace lily a good shot at flowering this season, Bruce recommends following these four simple steps. Check your lighting “The most important thing to do is assess the lighting conditions of the room your peace lily is in,” Bruce says. “If the room is either too bright or too dark then you should find a better spot, ideally one which is bright but not with direct light. Be mindful, however, if you are moving your plant from a dark room to a lighter room, as this can shock the plant.” Up the drainage “Peace lilies don’t like to be sat in water, as this can cause, in worst cases, the dreaded root rot. Make sure the plant is in a suitable pot with drainage holes and planted with a well-draining potting mix,” Bruce suggests. “If necessary, repot your plant into richer and organic well-draining soil as this ensures the plant receives the nutrients it needs to bloom.”

Food, glorious food “From the start of spring right until early to mid-autumn, it is advisable to feed your plant with houseplant fertiliser every couple of months,” Bruce explains. “This ensures the plant is receiving enough nutrients to bloom and, most importantly, remain healthy.” Mix up your water “If you can, try not to water your peace lily with tap water, as the plant is known to be sensitive to the minerals and chemicals found in tap water,” Bruce says. “Instead, use distilled water or, even better, collect rainwater to use.”

General peace lily care tips

As well as following the above steps, there are a number of extra things you can do to care for your peace lily all year round – starting with the humidity levels surrounding it. “As peace lilies are tropical plants, I’d recommend placing your peace lily in a warm and humid room, such as the bathroom,” Bruce says. “There are ways, however, to encourage humidity for your peace lily and help your plant thrive. For example, frequent misting, to replicate the jungle environment your peace lily is used to and placing your plant on a saucer or tray, filled with moistened gravel or small rocks, helps boost the humidity.”

Once your peace lily has flowered, you’ll want to do some maintenance, too. “Once the flowers start to fade and die, make sure you deadhead them, as this will keep your plant healthy and encourage more blooms in the future,” Bruce adds. New to plant parenthood? Check out Stylist’s guide to buying, styling and caring for plants to get started. You can find out more about the most common houseplant problems by checking out our range of plant care content, too.

