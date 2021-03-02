5 plant care accessories that are actually worth investing in, according to an Instagram expert
- Lauren Geall
Instagram ‘plantfluencer’ Georgette Olaiya (@thegardensofgaia) talks us through her pick of the best plant care accessories to keep your leafy friends happy and healthy.
If you bought one too many plants in lockdown, you’re not alone. Whether you’re a fan of succulents or swiss cheese plants, these days, it seems like everyone is nurturing some kind of (growing) plant collection.
But with plant ownership comes great responsibility. And while it’s 100% possible to keep your plants alive without investing in any added extras, if you want to take your indoor gardening skills to the next level, you might want to consider investing in a few extra accessories.
However, with so many different watering cans, misters and care-related items on sale, it can be hard to know where to start.
So, to give you an idea of the accessories that are actually worth the money, we asked plant blogger and expert Georgette Olaiya (whose Instagram account, @thegardensofgaia, is a wealth of plant care advice), for her top picks.
From her favourite watering can to the benefits of fertiliser, here’s Olaiya’s edit of the best plant care accessories that are actually worth investing in.
Elho Plunge Watering Can
Patch Plants Mister
“I’m always talking about the need for humidity with most plants, and unless you have the luxury of a big humidifier or have space in your bathroom for a range of tropical plants, a good mister is the best way to give plants the humidity they need,” Olaiya explains.
“Simply fill them with water and spray – probably the easiest plant tip out there. Not only will your plants love a regular spritz, but it’s pretty therapeutic, too!”
Worth Gardening Soil Moisture Meter
“It’s impossible to have lovely lush leaves without well-kept roots and the quickest and most common way to kill your houseplant is by overwatering, so a must-have accessory is a moisture meter,” Olaiya argues.
“I think over time you tend to pick up on your plants’ water habits, how long you can leave it without watering before it gets a little miserable and which ones are more drought-tolerant than others. But until then, save yourself the worry and check the moisture of the soil before you water – you’ll be surprised at just how much you were overwatering.”
Shop Worth Gardening Soil Moisture Meter at Hortology, £8.99
Decorative Pot
Natural Grower Organic Fertiliser
“If you’re not feeding your plants, especially during spring and summer, you’re missing a trick,” Olaiya explains. “Liquid fertiliser gives your plants such a beautiful boost during the growing season, keeping your plants green, lush and thriving especially after a harsh winter.
“You can either add the specified amount directly into your water can when watering or grab an already diluted fertiliser that you can add straight to your plant’s soil.”
