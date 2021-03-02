5 plant care accessories that are actually worth investing in, according to an Instagram expert

If you bought one too many plants in lockdown, you’re not alone. Whether you’re a fan of succulents or swiss cheese plants, these days, it seems like everyone is nurturing some kind of (growing) plant collection.

But with plant ownership comes great responsibility. And while it’s 100% possible to keep your plants alive without investing in any added extras, if you want to take your indoor gardening skills to the next level, you might want to consider investing in a few extra accessories.