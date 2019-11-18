These mood-boosting activities are even more prevalent at this time of year. Statistics on seasonal affective disorder (SAD) vary – it could affect just 3% of the population or up to 30% – but in a YouGov survey, over half of adults said their overall mood is worse in winter. For 25-year-old Billee Brack from Leeds, the 21 plants in her bedroom help keep her anxiety and depression from worsening in the cold. “I really hate the winter, everything is sad-looking,” she says. “To come home to my cheese plant growing new leaves and see something beautiful, crisp and green is positive, and it makes the room feel warmer.”

The trend for potted greenery shows no signs of abating. Sales are up by 70% year-on-year according to retail software Vend, and in September the Garden Museum in London hosted the first ever Houseplant Festival, where attendees could meet their “favourite Instagram plant experts” and attend workshops. Now a book called Bedtime Stories For Plants has been published by the flatshare website SpareRoom, designed for “plant parents” to read aloud to encourage their succulents and spider plants to grow.

But while the millennial love of pots and plants blossoms, humans’ innate tendency to seek connections with nature – known as biophilia – has long been around, first popularised by biologist Edward O Wilson in a 1984 book which suggested that being around plants makes us happier and more relaxed.