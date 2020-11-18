10 plants set to take over our homes (and Instagram feeds) in 2021
- Lauren Geall
On the hunt for a new plant to brighten up your home during lockdown 2.0? From cacti to snake plants, these houseplants are set to be the most popular in 2021.
If you’ve caught the houseplant bug during lockdown, you’re not alone.
Not only is adding a bit of greenery to your home a great way to spruce up the space you’re now living, working, exercising and socialising in, but looking after and spending time around plants has been proven to be beneficial for our mental health.
With this in mind, it makes sense that so many of us have turned to our leafy friends to keep us going during the coronavirus pandemic – and with the second national lockdown underway and many of us working from home for the foreseeable future, it’s likely our obsession with plants is only going to continue.
So, what houseplant trends can we expect to see as we move into the new year?
By analysing Google search data, the team at the online florist Flowercard have identified the houseplants with the biggest increase in popularity over the last 10 years to give us a taste of the 10 plants that’ll be taking over our homes (and Instagram feeds) over the next year.
So, whether you’re on the hunt for a new plant to brighten up your home, or simply want some interiors inspiration for the next year, here’s the full list…
1. Fishbone Cactus
The eye-catching, architectural leaves of the fishbone cactus make it a great addition to any room – especially when allowed to trail in a hanging pot.
Give it lots of light (but not direct sun) and let the soil dry out completely between waterings, and it’ll grow pretty quickly.
2. Bunny Ear Cactus
If you’re looking to add a bit of greenery to your working from home arrangement, the bunny ear cactus makes the perfect desk plant.
It’s also super easy to take care of – give it a dry, sunny spot and water lightly every three to four weeks and it’ll be happy as a clam.
3. Blue Star Fern
The blue-green hue of the blue star ferns elongated fronds make it the perfect decorative extra for any shelving unit or side table.
Blue star ferns can be a little fussy (most ferns tend to be), but position it in a spot with lots of indirect light, water when the soil appears dry and mist its leaves regularly and it should thrive in no time.
4. Mistletoe Cactus
Although not as festive-looking as its name might suggest, the mistletoe cactus is a beautiful trailing plant that would look just as great creeping over the edge of a bookshelf as it would hanging in a window.
Keep its soil moist at all times (mistletoe cacti aren’t fans of drought) and give it lots of bright, dappled light.
5. Velvet Calathea
Named for the tiny hairs that cover the underside of its waxy leaves, the velvet calathea is a great plant that’ll brighten up any corner of your home.
Water your velvet calathea little and often and keep it out of harsh sunlight, and it’ll reward you with lots of new growth.
6. String Of Hearts
With its delicate, heart-shaped leaves, elegant vines and fast-growing nature, it’s not hard to see why the string of hearts is so popular.
Wait for the top of its soil to dry out between waterings and give it a spot with lots of bright, indirect light.
7. Happy Bean Plant
Besides the fact that it has seriously adorable name, the happy bean plant is a great option for all prospective plant owners because its semi-succulent nature makes it easy to look after.
Keep it in a semi-shaded spot and water moderately during summer, and your happy bean plant will give you lots of love in return.
8. Chinese Money Plant
The eye-catching leaves and easy-care nature of the Chinese money plant make it a great decoration for a desktop, windowsill or bookshelf.
Give your Chinese money plant a spot with lots of light and give it a water when its soil is dry to the touch.
9. Snake Plant
If the almost unkillable nature of the snake plant doesn’t tempt you, it’s striking, architectural leaves definitely will.
It’ll deal with any kind of light condition (including shady spots) and needs a little water every two to three weeks.
10. African Milk Tree
If you’re on the hunt for a statement plant, look no further than the eye-catching African milk tree.
Although it looks like a cactus, it’s actually a succulent, meaning it enjoys bright, indirect light and can survive on little water.
Images: Courtesy Of Brands