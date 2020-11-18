10 plants set to take over our homes (and Instagram feeds) in 2021

If you’ve caught the houseplant bug during lockdown, you’re not alone.

Not only is adding a bit of greenery to your home a great way to spruce up the space you’re now living, working, exercising and socialising in, but looking after and spending time around plants has been proven to be beneficial for our mental health.

With this in mind, it makes sense that so many of us have turned to our leafy friends to keep us going during the coronavirus pandemic – and with the second national lockdown underway and many of us working from home for the foreseeable future, it’s likely our obsession with plants is only going to continue.