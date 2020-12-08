There are few festive traditions so timeless and wonderful as picking out a Christmas tree.

While there’s nothing wrong with opting for an artificial or alternative tree – especially if you’re looking to cut down your waste this Christmas – for many of us, the act of choosing the tree, having it packaged up and lugging it home is an unmissable part of the festive season.

The only problem? While it’s lovely to have a real tree inside the home, you’ll need to give it a lot of TLC to keep it looking ship-shape throughout December – especially if, like many of us this year, you bought yours extra early.