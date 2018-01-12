Here’s why shower plants are kind of a big deal right now
Helen Booth
In case you haven’t noticed, houseplants are on the up.
First came the Instagram hashtags (#urbanjungle, #jungalow and #plantgang to name just a few), then came the trend pieces and discussions about why millennials in particular are longing to fill their homes with greenery.
Now, we’re taking that greenery into the bathroom.
According to Pinterest, searches for “shower plants” shot up by 302% over the course of the past year, and looking at these beautiful images, it’s not hard to see why.
Adding a plant (or ten) to your bathroom will instantly give that otherwise utilitarian room an injection of style, and plays perfectly into the current trend for bohemian interiors.
What’s more, shower plants come with fantastic health benefits; they improve the air quality by helping to filter out toxins, they help to reduce the mould-causing condensation that fogs up your bathroom after a hot shower, and they have been shown to help lower blood pressure and reduce stress.
According to experts, the best plants for the bathroom are those which have low light requirements – especially if you have a bathroom with small windows or none at all. These include the cast-iron plant, dracaena, Chinese evergreen, and the peace lily.
Other plants that do well in a bathroom environment – especially if you have a window – are the Boston fern, philodendron, spider plant and bamboo.
Excellent, so that’s our weekend shopping list sorted. See you in the garden centre.
Main image: iStock