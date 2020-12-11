“Killing with kindness is the number one plant parent issue we see,” she explains. “Though your plant can’t talk to you it can certainly show signs that you are overwatering it – here’s five to look out for.”

1. Brown and yellow leaves: Although brown and yellow leaves are also a sign of underwatering, those caused by overwatering will be soft and wilted, not crispy.

2. Rotted stems: In cacti and succulents, overwatering can lead stems to rot and collapse. They’ll also start to smell a bit, too!

3. Shedding leaves: Both old and new leaves falling from your plant is a tell-tale sign of overwatering.

4. Mould: If the plants soil remains damp for too long bacteria can grow, causing mould to grow on the surface. This mould can also spread to your plants if you’re not careful.

5. Brown patches on leaves: If your plant’s leaves develop brown spots with yellow rings around them, this could be a sign that your plant has a bacteria from overwatering.