Small plants: 7 eye-catching, tiny houseplants to spruce up your home
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
No matter how much space you’ve got to play with, these small plants are sure to brighten up your home.
One of the trickiest parts of shopping for a new plant is finding one which suits your space.
Falling in love with a tall, leafy swiss cheese plant is all well and good, but if your home isn’t big enough to accommodate it, your space can end up feeling cramped (not to mention the plant probably won’t thrive, either).
With this in mind, looking for plants that fit the space you want them to fill – and won’t outgrow that space too quickly – is always a good idea. And that’s where this edit of the best small plants comes in.
The ideal size for decorating shelves, windowsills and every surface in between, these plants are the perfect option for people who live in small spaces but still want to bring lots of greenery into their home.
They’re also a great way to buy plants if you’re a beginner, too – not only are they affordable (so you can repurchase if you kill the first one), but taking care of a small plant will give you the tools and skills you need to tackle bigger, more expensive types.
The best small plants to buy now
Mini Asparagus Fern
The asparagus fern’s dainty stems and feathery foliage look even more adorable thanks to the miniature size of this plant.
It can be a little tricky to take care of (its leaves will go yellow if you don’t keep on top of its care), but we think this little guy would look perfect displayed on a bookshelf or desk.
Powder Puff Cactus
Named for the silky white hairs which grow all over its surface, the powder puff cactus originates from Mexico and is a firm favourite among cacti lovers.
Although this plant may not arrive in flower as shown in the picture, it will flower from time to time with the proper care. To keep it happy, give it lots of light and water when the soil has almost dried out.
False Shamrock
If you’re looking for a plant with a difference, look no further than the false shamrock, with its triangular shaped, dark purple leaves and bright white flowers.
Although slightly bigger than the ‘mini’ plants on this list the false shamrock has a fairly slow growth rate, so it won’t get too big too quickly. It enjoys indirect, bright light and needs watering when the soil is dry to the touch.
Parlour Palm
We love the tropical feel of this pint-sized parlour palm from Canopy Plants.
One of the most popular houseplants in the world, the parlour palm can grow pretty big (in the wild, it can reach five metres), but because this one starts off so tiny, you won’t have to worry about that for a while.
You won’t have to worry about caring for this plant too much, either – it can withstand low light levels and the occasional underwatering.
Nerve Plant
If you want to give your plant collection a pop of colour, look no further than the nerve plant.
Famed for its eye-catching veins and bright leaves, you can keep the nerve plant looking its best by giving it plenty of humidity and water and placing it in bright, indirect light.
Silver Torch Cactus
The thick, clustered spines on this cactus give its dark green stems an almost wooly-like appearance.
If you’re a fan of easy-care plants, then this one’s for you – simply place it on a windowsill where it’ll get lots of sun and water it when the soil is completely dried out.
Moon Valley Pilea
Last but by no means least, the moon valley pilea is named after its textured leaves which mimic the craters found on the surface of the moon.
It may seem hard to take care of because of its unusual appearance, but it’s anything but – this plant can handle a shady spot and will only need watering when the top layer of soil had dried out.
Images: Getty/Courtesy Of Suppliers