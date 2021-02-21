One of the trickiest parts of shopping for a new plant is finding one which suits your space.

Falling in love with a tall, leafy swiss cheese plant is all well and good, but if your home isn’t big enough to accommodate it, your space can end up feeling cramped (not to mention the plant probably won’t thrive, either).

With this in mind, looking for plants that fit the space you want them to fill – and won’t outgrow that space too quickly – is always a good idea. And that’s where this edit of the best small plants comes in.