As the seasons change and the cold, dark days of winter give way to the brighter ones of spring, your plants’ needs will be changing, too.

With its sunnier weather, warmer temperatures and longer days, spring marks the start of growing season. Plants that went dormant throughout the winter period will reawaken, and your plants should start to produce more new growth in the build-up to summer, when their growth rate is usually fastest.

As a result of all this new activity, you’ll want to give your plants a little extra attention to keep them looking happy and healthy.