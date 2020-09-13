We all know how beneficial it can be to bring plants into our home, but for many people, finding the space to house a load of leafy friends can be difficult.

However, if you’re still keen to bring a bit of greenery into your home, there are still plenty of options available that don’t take up lots of space – one of which is the humble terrarium.

Over the last couple of years, terrariums have surged in popularity – and it’s not hard to see why.

On top of the fact that, as we’ve already mentioned, they’re a compact way to bring plants into your home, they’re also great decorative items and are pretty easy to look after and maintain in the long run.