Whether you’re obsessed with the way they look in your home, enjoy learning about how to take care of them or just love buying new ones, the number of people who are into houseplants has surged during lockdown.

In fact, according to analysis by the homes and interiors brand Sass & Belle, the number of people searching for the term “house plants” and related phrases on google has increased by 114% in the last year.

It’s hardly surprising. Not only is looking after plants a great way to keep yourself entertained (something we’ve all been in need of over the last year) but being surrounded by and taking care of plants can offer numerous benefits to our mental and physical health.