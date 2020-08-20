As much as we love a good monstera deliciosa or snake plant, they have taken up more than their fair share of Instagram real estate over the last couple of years. And while that’s not necessarily a bad thing – they’re popular for a reason, after all – sometimes it’s nice to mix things up and opt for something unique.

Thanks to the number of independent plant sellers popping up across the country, the variety of unique and rare plants available to buy online and instore is on the up. Whether you’re after striking colours or eye-catching shapes and patterns, you’re sure to find something to suit your taste.