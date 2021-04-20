What is indirect light? And why do plants need it? We asked an expert to explain

Whether you’re the proud owner of one or 100 plants, you’ll know keeping your leafy friends happy isn’t always as simple as giving them a water when their soil has dried out.

From ensuring they have enough space to grow (and repotting them if they don’t) to avoiding overwatering and causing root rot, there are plenty of different things to consider when it comes to taking care of your plants – including, of course, whether or not they’re getting enough light.

As light is one of the main components in photosynthesis (the process by which plants produce food to help them survive and grow), ensuring your plants get enough is incredibly important.